What is Chaotica?

What is fractal art?

Chaotica is a next-generation fractal art application, designed for both novices and professional artists.Novice users can enjoy editing randomised fractals to produce stunning HD wallpapers and animations.Professional users will particularly value the fast, modern rendering engine. High quality animations and huge images for print are easily produced, with real-time imaging controls that will dramatically accelerate your workflow.Fractal art is a digital art medium with a very rich creative space, based on geometry and recursion.Chaotica's user interface abstracts much of the maths away to provide a fluid artistic process.Since its invention in 1981, IFS fractals have been popularised by Flam3 and Apophysis . Chaotica extends the creative possibilities of these programs in a powerful, production-oriented environment.Join us in pushing the limits of fractal art!